Base where Lee statue once stood in Dallas to be removed

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo, the Robert E. Lee statue is put in the back of a trailer truck at Robert E. Lee Park in Dallas. The granite base that supported the now-removed statue of Robert E. Lee in the Dallas park and the seating and stairs surrounding it will be disassembled and stored.

DALLAS (AP) — The granite base that supported the now-removed statue of Robert E. Lee in a Dallas park and the seating and stairs surrounding it will be disassembled and stored.

The city of Dallas said the work, which will cost $210,000, began Tuesday. That price includes $155,040 for removal and transportation, $24,960 for the conservation work and $30,000 for landscaping once the removal is completed.

The removal and transportation is expected to take seven to eight weeks.

The statue of the Confederate general was removed from Lee Park in September 2017 following the deadly protests over the removal of a Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia. Dallas' Lee Park has since been renamed Oak Lawn Park.

Dallas' Lee statue was placed in storage after removal.