Baby discovered dead in hot vehicle at Dallas-area car wash

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — Police say a 9-month-old girl has been found dead in a hot vehicle at a Dallas-area car wash on a sweltering day.

Garland police say the baby was in the vehicle for an unknown amount of time before being discovered by her father around 5:15 p.m. Thursday. The child was dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately say where investigators believe the father had been before finding his daughter's body. Her name wasn't immediately released.

Garland police say no charges have been filed at this time.

The National Weather Service says temperatures reached the mid-90s in the Dallas area on Thursday.