Autopsy: Migrant boy who died in US had flu infection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An autopsy report confirms that an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy who died while in the custody of the U.S. border patrol on Christmas Eve succumbed to a flu infection.

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Examiner released its findings for Felipe Gomez Alonzo on Wednesday — two days after Guatemalan authorities said the report disclosing how the boy died had been delivered to them.

Gomez Alonzo was one of two Guatemalan migrant children to die in U.S. custody in December.

The boy's autopsy shows he suffered a staph infection in his blood and lungs. A toxicology report released by the medical examiner shows he had Benadryl in his system.

An autopsy released last week showed 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin, the other Guatemalan child who died in December, also had a bacterial infection.