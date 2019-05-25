Authorities probe fatal shooting of man by Houston police

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting by Houston police of a man accused of threatening officers with a pistol.

Houston police had been investigating a shooting in south Houston Friday night when they were called to a nearby apartment complex over reports of a man who was walking around with a gun.

A woman at the complex told police that the unidentified man had been trying to get into her apartment.

Police say two officers ordered the man to put down his weapon, but he told the officers, "go ahead" and "I'm ready."

Houston Police Assistant Chief Bobby Dobbins says the officers opened fire after the man raised his right hand with the pistol and refused to put down the weapon.

The man died at the scene.