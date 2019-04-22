Officials say 6 people died in Texas small plane crash

DALLAS (AP) — All six people aboard a small plane died Monday when it crashed while preparing to land in central Texas, authorities said.

The twin-engine aircraft went down just before 9 a.m. as it was approaching an airport in Kerrville, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman.

The pilot and other five people aboard the plane were all killed, and state law enforcement officials are securing the crash site for FAA and National Transportation Safety Board investigators, said Sgt. Orlando Moreno, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Beechcraft BE58 took off from an airport outside Houston earlier Monday and crashed about 6 mile (10 kilometers) northwest of Kerrville Municipal Airport, the FAA spokesman said. Federal authorities had not yet confirmed its tail number as of early Monday afternoon.