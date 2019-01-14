Austin approves new moonlighting policy for city workers

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin has finalized a new moonlighting policy that will tighten rules for city workers who have second jobs.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that the policy taking effect March 1 will require city employees to notify their supervisors if they work a second job. City departments will also have to list a moonlighter's job in their personnel file.

City auditors started cracking down on employees using city resources for second jobs a couple of years ago. A Public Works employee resigned last week after auditors found evidence that he had been using his work computer for his food truck business.

It will still be difficult for Austin to monitor potential conflicts of interest on a widespread scale since the new policy doesn't call for a centralized record of employees' second jobs.