At least 19 sick from chemical fumes at Central Texas school

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say at least 19 students and staff reported feeling sick from apparent chemical-related fumes during maintenance at a Central Texas school.

Officials with Austin-Travis EMS initially blamed paint fumes for Monday morning's incident at Decker Elementary School in Austin. Officials with the Manor (MAY'-nor) Independent School District later said the fumes were from floor sealant.

No serious injuries were reported.

Emergency medical personnel say 15 children and four adults were transported to several Austin hospitals, as a precaution, for treatment of minor medical complaints.

Students and staff were evacuated to nearby Decker Middle School while the elementary complex was aired out.

Decker Elementary School was expected to resume classes as normal Tuesday.