Another death tied to faulty care reported at Texas hospital

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials have reported another patient death in a Houston medical complex, the fourth such death in the last eight months due to apparent deficiencies in care.

The Houston Chronicle reports the patient died at Ben Taub Hospital July 16 nearly eight hours after arriving at its emergency center. A similar death occurred in April.

George Masi, president and CEO of the Harris Health System, which runs Ben Taub, says the system is committed to making improvements to fulfilling its "mission of caring for those most in need."

The publicly funded Ben Taub is part of the Texas Medical Center, which bills itself the largest medical complex in the world.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has sanctioned Ben Taub and two other medical center hospitals in recent months.

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com