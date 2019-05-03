Alaskan company pays $2M in Army post kickback, bribery suit

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Officials say an Alaskan company and its subsidiary have paid over $2 million to settle a U.S. government lawsuit that accused the company of paying kickbacks and bribes to secure government contracts at an El Paso Army post.

A federal court complaint shows that the scheme involved a construction work contract at Fort Bliss, which is part of a "$3 billion effort to transform" the base.

The El Paso Times reports that Kikiktagruk Inupiat Corp. and KIC Development LLC agreed to the $2,025,000 settlement last month.

Court records indicate that from 2008 to 2009, three then-KIC employees unlawfully paid James G. Tuskan, who was a contract worker with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.

The bribes included airline flights, paying for hotels and vacations, and payments to Tuskan's family.

