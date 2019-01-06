Airman's trial Monday in 2nd airman's stabbing death in Guam

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The Air Force says a court-martial is scheduled Monday for a Louisiana-based airman accused of stabbing his roommate to death in their quarters at an Air Force base in Guam.

Airman 1st Class Isaiah Edwards is charged with killing 20-year-old Airman 1st Class Bradley Hale on March 26 at Andersen Air Force Base.

An Air Force panel will hear the case in a federal courtroom in Shreveport.

Both men were electronic warfare journeymen assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron there.

Hale's father, Rodney Hale, told The Times of Shreveport in May that they were assigned as roommates, rather than choosing to room together.

Bradley Hale was found with three cuts to his neck. He was from Montgomery County, Texas, and had joined the Air Force in 2016.