Activists seek police video of black man arrested, tethered

Attorney Benjamin Crump, center, chants "Justice for Donald Neely," as he and Bishop James Dixon, pastor of The Community Of Faith Church in Houston, lead a march down 23rd Street in Galveston, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. About 250 demonstrators joined Crump and Dixon to demand the release of police body camera videos related to the Aug. 3 arrest of Neely, who was handcuffed, attached to a lead, and then walked to a staging area between the officers' two horses. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Protesters have demanded the release of police body camera footage showing the arrest of a homeless black man who was tethered with a rope and paraded through a Texas city by white officers on horseback.

Two Galveston police officers arrested 43-year-old Donald Neely last month, accusing him of criminal trespass.

Images showing the officers leading Neely caused public outrage, leading to a Texas Rangers investigation and a Galveston County Sheriff's office review.

The Galveston County Daily News reports that about 500 people gathered Sunday to demand the video's release. City officials say it can't be released until the sheriff's review is complete.

The Texas Rangers determined that the officers didn't break the law. Galveston's police chief says their training includes arrest by that method but that he understands the outrage.

