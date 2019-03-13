Abraxas: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $55.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Antonio-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $36 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.34. A year ago, they were trading at $2.36.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXAS