Abeona Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) on Friday reported a loss of $16.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $1.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 million.

Abeona Therapeutics shares have decreased 41 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $9.36, a decrease of 37 percent in the last 12 months.

