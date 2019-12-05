AZZ: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $15.6 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share.

The electrical equipment maker posted revenue of $236.2 million in the period.

AZZ expects full-year earnings to be $2.60 to $2.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion.

AZZ shares have dropped 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 14% in the last 12 months.

