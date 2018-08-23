APNewsBreak: Complaint claims ICE coerced immigrant parents

PHOENIX (AP) — A complaint will be filed with the Department of Homeland Security alleging that immigration authorities coerced dozens of parents separated from their children at the border to sign documents they didn't understand.

In some cases, parents gave away their rights to be reunited with their children.

The complaint is expected to be filed Thursday by the American Immigration Lawyers Association and the American Immigration Council.

The groups say attorneys spoke with 76 parents who said they were asked to sign forms affecting their rights to reunify with their kids. All said they weren't allowed to ask what would happen if they signed.

The U.S. government separated over 2,500 children from their parents after the Trump administration adopted a policy requiring anyone who crossed the border illegally to be prosecuted.