80th Mount Cristo Rey pilgrimage expected to bring thousands

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) — Thousands are expected to participate in the 80th-anniversary pilgrimage and Mass on a New Mexico hill sacred to Catholics.

The El Paso Times reports the Diocese of Las Cruces and the Mount Cristo Rey Restoration Committee are scheduled Sunday to lead the 5-mile (8-kilometer) pilgrimage to the top of Mount Cristo Rey.

Diocese officials say the pilgrimage is always on the last Sunday of October to commemorate the building of the mountain monument. It also represents the Feast of Christ the King, which is celebrated in November.

Mount Cristo Rey is located just off the U.S.-Mexico border in Sunland Park, New Mexico.