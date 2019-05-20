5th migrant child dies after detention by Border Patrol

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government says a 16-year-old teenager from Guatemala died Monday at a Border Patrol station in South Texas, becoming the fifth death of a migrant child since December.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that Border Patrol apprehended the teenager in South Texas' Rio Grande Valley on May 13. The agency says the teenager was found unresponsive this morning during a welfare check.

The agency did not say why the teenager had been detained for a week, but said he was "due for placement" in a facility for youth operated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

A 2-year-old child died last week after he and his mother were detained by the Border Patrol.