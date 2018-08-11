$5M project announced to replace Harvey-damaged bridge









Photo: Guiseppe Barranco, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 photo, The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close Old U.S. 90 in Rose City, txas to make repairs to the 92-year-old Baird's Bayou Bridge. The pavement was damaged by flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey. (Guiseppe Barranco /The Beaumont Enterprise via AP) less In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 photo, The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close Old U.S. 90 in Rose City, txas to make repairs to the 92-year-old Baird's Bayou Bridge. The pavement was damaged by ... more Photo: Guiseppe Barranco, AP Image 2 of 3 In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 photo, a car travels in the middle of the Baird's Bayou bridge on U.S. 90 in Rose City, Texas to avoid pavement damaged by flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey. Plans have been announced to replace a 92-year-old Southeast Texas highway bridge that was swamped last year amid downpours blamed on Hurricane Harvey. (Guiseppe Barranco/The Beaumont Enterprise via AP) less In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 photo, a car travels in the middle of the Baird's Bayou bridge on U.S. 90 in Rose City, Texas to avoid pavement damaged by flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey. Plans have been ... more Photo: Guiseppe Barranco, AP Image 3 of 3 In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 photo, The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close Old U.S. 90 in Rose City, txas to make repairs to the 92-year-old Baird's Bayou Bridge. The pavement was damaged by flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey. (Guiseppe Barranco /The Beaumont Enterprise via AP) less In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 photo, The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close Old U.S. 90 in Rose City, txas to make repairs to the 92-year-old Baird's Bayou Bridge. The pavement was damaged by ... more Photo: Guiseppe Barranco, AP $5M project announced to replace Harvey-damaged bridge 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

ROSE CITY, Texas (AP) — Plans have been announced to replace a 92-year-old Southeast Texas highway bridge that was swamped last year amid downpours blamed on Hurricane Harvey.

The Beaumont Enterprise reports the $5 million project involves a two-lane bridge across Bairds Bayou near Rose City. Chunks of pavement are missing from the surface of Old U.S. 90.

The Texas Department of Transportation will accept public comment until Aug. 22 on plans to replace the 660-foot bridge with a concrete structure. The project should take nearly two years, with traffic detoured around the bayou.

TxDOT spokeswoman Sarah Dupre says bids will be sought in January. Construction should start by May.

Rose City is 80 miles (128.74 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

___

Information from: The Beaumont Enterprise, http://beaumontenterprise.com