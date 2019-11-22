5 indicted for sexual abuse, bribery at South Texas jail

HOUSTON (AP) — A jail employee at a federal facility in South Texas has been indicted for sexual abuse of an inmate and four other employees face charges related to smuggling contraband inside.

Brenda Fuentes appeared in McAllen federal court on Friday. An indictment accuses her of engaging in a sexual act with a female inmate at the East Hidalgo Detention Center. Her lawyer didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

The 1,300-bed jail houses detainees on behalf of the U.S. Marshals Service. It is also listed as a detention center for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The four other employees are charged with bribery.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Marshals did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ICE referred questions about the case to the Marshals office.