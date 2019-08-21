5 arrested for stealing millions from elderly, disabled vets

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say five people have been arrested on charges they obtained social security and other identifying information to steal millions of dollars from mostly elderly and disabled veterans.

Authorities say the five are facing several charges that include aggravated identity theft, wire fraud and conspiracy.

Robert Wayne Boling Jr. is identified in an indictment unsealed Wednesday in San Antonio as the one who orchestrated the scheme.

Boling is a U.S. citizen who was arrested in the Philippines along with two other suspects. One other suspect was arrested in Las Vegas and the fifth in San Diego.

The indictment says the scheme began when one of the defendants, who was a civilian employee at a U.S. Army installation, stole identifying information for thousands of military service personnel.

The information was then used to access benefits and ultimately to steal from bank accounts.

It's not clear whether Boling has an attorney to answer the charges.