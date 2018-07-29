3 Austin men arrested in East Texas for fraud scheme

TYLER, Texas (AP) — Three Austin men have been arrested on charges they used electronic devices known as skimmers on pumps at an East Texas gas station to obtain customers' credit card information so they could steal from ATMs and make fraudulent card purchases.

The three — 38-year-old Yoerlan Corrales, 33-year-old Felipe Perez and 27-year-old Dairon Roja — are each charged with two counts of unlawful use of electronic communications. Roja also is charged with evading arrest for attempting to flee as Tyler police responded to an alert that men had returned Friday to the gas station to retrieve their skimming devices. The devices had been detected earlier and removed by authorities.

Tyler police say all have lengthy criminal histories. Corrales and Perez are jailed on $1.5 million bond. Roja's bond is $2.5 million.