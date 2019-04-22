2 killed in small plane crash in Texas

KINGSLAND, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead after a small plane crashed in Texas.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon near the air strip at the Shirley Williams Airport in Kingsland, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Austin. The Texas Department of Public Safety says two people who were aboard the plane died in the crash.

Authorities say the plane was a lightweight, single-engine aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it's investigating, and the cause of the crash is not yet known.