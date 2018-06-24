2 College Station women arrested for abandoning 5 children

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Two 25-year-old women have been arrested on child abandonment charges after authorities say five children — the youngest 5 months old and the oldest 11 years of age — were found alone at a home in College Station.

Police also say in a statement that the home had "unsafe and unsanitary conditions" and that the children were left intentionally alone.

Officers responding to a call about a child abandoned found the five just before midnight Saturday.

Elizabeth Pineda and Kassandra Gaona are both charged with felony abandoning or endangering a child under the age of 15. Conviction could send them to prison for up to two years plus a fine of $10,000.

College Station police say no other information is being immediately released and that the case remains under investigation.