12 children rescued after roller coaster stalls

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — Firefighters had to rescue a dozen schoolchildren after their train of roller coaster cars stalled at a Texas Panhandle amusement park.

An Amarillo Fire Department statement says the train of cars became stuck at the top of the Mouse Trap roller coaster at Wonderland Park in Amarillo about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Rescue crews used a cherry picker to lower the children to safety. No injuries were reported.