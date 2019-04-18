1 killed, several hurt in church bus crash on Texas highway

WARREN, Texas (AP) — A church bus has crashed on a Texas highway, killing one person and injuring several others.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday just outside the town of Warren, Texas, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Houston. Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford tells KFDM-TV of Beaumont, Texas, that the First Baptist Church of Warren bus veered off the four-lane highway and came to a stop in grass on the side of the road.

Weatherford says the person who died was an adult. Children were on the bus, but it's not clear how many were among the injured.

The sheriff says one person was airlifted to a hospital, at least three were transported by ambulance and one was driven in a private vehicle.