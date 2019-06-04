Young Americans' lawsuit on climate change faces big hurdle

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lawsuit by a group of young people who say U.S. energy policies are causing climate change and hurting their future faces a major hurdle.

Three judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals are hearing arguments from 21 young people and the federal government Tuesday in Portland but are not expected to rule right away.

The Obama and Trump administrations have tried to get the lawsuit dismissed since it was filed in Oregon in 2015.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump's administration have argued that the lawsuit is trying to direct federal environmental and energy policies through the courts instead of through the political process.

The lawsuit asks the courts to declare federal energy policy that contributes to global warming unconstitutional.

___

