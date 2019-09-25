Volunteers conserve endangered sea turtles in remote Panama

In this Sept. 21, 2019 photo, Kemp's ridley sea turtle eggs overflow from a bag, on to a sandy beach in Jaque, Panama. A small group of residents from Jaque, a town on the border with Colombia, recover the eggs laid by the turtles at night and take them to the hatchery right next to the local police station for protection against poachers. less In this Sept. 21, 2019 photo, Kemp's ridley sea turtle eggs overflow from a bag, on to a sandy beach in Jaque, Panama. A small group of residents from Jaque, a town on the border with Colombia, recover the eggs ... more Photo: Arnulfo Franco, AP Photo: Arnulfo Franco, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Volunteers conserve endangered sea turtles in remote Panama 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

JAQUE, Panama (AP) — Iver Valencia goes out at dusk each evening during nesting season with a group of lantern-wielding villagers to walk a stretch of Panamanian beach. Their mission: to find nests where endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtles lay their eggs and take them to a hatchery safe from predators.

On a recent night, Valencia and the others in the remote province of Darien in southeast Panama found five nests with dozens of eggs.

Valencia has been doing this for 18 years in the face of threats from poachers.

Valencia and his allies built a hatchery in the town of Jaque shaded by wood and wire. Inside, they place the eggs in baskets where they'll hatch in two months' time. Then the baby turtles will be released to the sea.