LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the planned execution of a Nevada inmate slated to die by a three-drug lethal injection combination never before used in the U.S. (all times local):

2 p.m.

A drug company has filed a lawsuit in Las Vegas seeking to stop Nevada from using one of its drugs in a scheduled execution.

New Jersey-based Alvogen filed documents Tuesday in Nevada state court declaring that state prison officials illegally obtained the drug midazolam (mid-AHZ'-oh-lam), and demanding its return.

It's not immediately clear if the lawsuit will stop the execution of Scott Raymond Dozier (DOH'-sher), scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday at a state prison in Ely (EE-lee).

Clark County District Court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price says the drug company would also need to file with Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez a request for an order stopping the execution.

Midazolam was substituted in May for expired prison stocks of diazepam (di-AHZ'-uh-pam), a sedative commonly known as Valium. The state planned to use it as the first in a three-drug lethal injection protocol.

9:55 a.m.

The Nevada death-row inmate due to die on Wednesday by a lethal combination of drugs never before used in the U.S. has said over and over that he wants his sentence carried out and he doesn't care if it's painful.

Scott Raymond Dozier's execution was postponed last November over concerns that the untried drug regimen could leave him suffocating and conscious but unable to move.

He repeated his desire to die during a brief telephone interview Sunday with the Las Vegas Review-Journal .

Dozier is a twice-convicted killer for drug-trade mutilation slayings in 2002 in Phoenix and Las Vegas.

He suspended his court appeals, making him one of about 10 percent of inmates who have volunteered to die nationwide since 1977.

His execution would be Nevada's first since 2006.