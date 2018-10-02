The Latest: US scientist, 96, is oldest to win Nobel Prize

French scientist Gerard Mourou poses ion his laboratory at the Ecole Polytechnique in Palaiseau, south of Paris, Tuesday, Oct.2, 2018. Three scientists from the United States, Canada and France won the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for work with lasers described as revolutionary and bringing science fiction into reality. less French scientist Gerard Mourou poses ion his laboratory at the Ecole Polytechnique in Palaiseau, south of Paris, Tuesday, Oct.2, 2018. Three scientists from the United States, Canada and France won the Nobel ... more Photo: Christophe Ena, AP

The Nobel Prize laureates for physics 2018 shown on the screen from left, Arthur Ashkin of the United States, Gerard Mourou of France and Donna Strickland of Canada during the announcement at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday Oct. 2, 2018. The three scientists from the United States, France and Canada have been awarded the Nobel Prize in physics for advances in laser physics. (Hanna Franzen/TT via AP) less The Nobel Prize laureates for physics 2018 shown on the screen from left, Arthur Ashkin of the United States, Gerard Mourou of France and Donna Strickland of Canada during the announcement at the Royal Swedish ... more Photo: Hanna Franzen, AP

FILE- In this April 17, 2015, file photo a national library employee shows the gold Nobel Prize medal awarded to the late novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Bogota, Colombia. This year’s round of Nobel Prizes begins Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, with the award for medicine or physiology, honoring research into the microscopic mechanisms of life and ways to fend off the invaders who cut it short. less FILE- In this April 17, 2015, file photo a national library employee shows the gold Nobel Prize medal awarded to the late novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Bogota, Colombia. This year’s round of Nobel ... more Photo: Fernando Vergara, AP

French scientist Gerard Mourou laughs at the Ecole Polytechnique in Palaiseau, south of Paris, Tuesday, Oct.2, 2018. Three scientists from the United States, Canada and France won the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for work with lasers described as revolutionary and bringing science fiction into reality. less French scientist Gerard Mourou laughs at the Ecole Polytechnique in Palaiseau, south of Paris, Tuesday, Oct.2, 2018. Three scientists from the United States, Canada and France won the Nobel Prize in Physics on ... more Photo: Christophe Ena, AP

French scientist Gerard Mourou holds a press conference at the Ecole Polytechnique in Palaiseau, south of Paris, Tuesday, Oct.2, 2018. Three scientists from the United States, Canada and France won the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for work with lasers described as revolutionary and bringing science fiction into reality. less French scientist Gerard Mourou holds a press conference at the Ecole Polytechnique in Palaiseau, south of Paris, Tuesday, Oct.2, 2018. Three scientists from the United States, Canada and France won the Nobel ... more Photo: Christophe Ena, AP







Photo: Christophe Ena, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close The Latest: US scientist, 96, is oldest to win Nobel Prize 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Latest on the awarding of the Nobel Prizes (all times local):

7 p.m.

Scientist Arthur Ashkin thought he might have a chance to win a Nobel Prize a few decades ago.

But the 96-year-old from Rumson, New Jersey, said he had "given up worrying" about such things a long time ago.

That changed early Tuesday when Ashkin learned that he and two others had won the Nobel Prize in physics for their work with lasers.

Ashkin is the oldest person to win a Nobel. He's retired from Bell Labs but is still doing research. He's currently working on ideas related to solar power, prompted by President Trump's decision to remove the U.S. from the Paris climate accord.

2:40 p.m.

Nobel physics laureate Gerard Mourou says he finds it difficult to describe his emotions at winning.

"It's something that sort of never happens at this level," he said in a video released by France's Polytechnique school, where he is professor. "I am very, very happy to share this distinction with my former student Donna Strickland and also to share it with Art Ashkin, for whom I have a lot of respect."

"We invented a technique that made the laser extremely powerful," he said. "With the technology we have developed, laser power has been increased about a million times, maybe even a billion."

___

2:10 p.m.

France's President Emmanuel Macron has paid tribute to the French co-winner of the Nobel Prize for Physics, saying the award highlights French research and its applications.

Macron tweeted on Tuesday "we are proud of Gerard Mourou", the 74-year-old co-winner with Arthur Ashkin of the United States and Canada's Donna Strickland.

The three scientists have been awarded for advances in laser physics.

Strickland and Mourou helped develop short and intense laser pulses that have broad industrial and medical applications.

___

1:30 p.m.

Two of Tuesday's Nobel Prize winners enabled new studies of matter by allowing scientists to produce more powerful bursts of laser light, an official of the American Institute of Physics says.

"We needed a new way to create the peak power of laser pulses," said Michael Moloney, chief executive officer of the group. The breakthough came with the work of prizewinners Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland, he said.

While laser eye surgery is the most familiar application of their work, it has also let scientists probe fundamental forces acting within matter at very high temperatures and pressures, Moloney said.

The other research honored by the prize — the invention by Arthur Ashkin of a way to use lasers to manipulate tiny objects — has let scientists study how proteins operate in the body and how they interact, Moloney said.

Noting that Strickland is the first woman in 55 years to win a physics Nobel, Moloney said that gap is "way too long."

___

12:45 p.m.

American Arthur Ashkin, one of the winners of the Nobel Prize for physics on Tuesday, is the oldest person ever named as a laureate for any of the prestigious awards.

At age 96, Ashkin, affiliated with Bell Laboratories in New Jersey, is six years older than Leonid Hurwicz was when he won the economics prize in 2007. The economics winner in 2012, Lloyd Shapley, was 89.

But the economics prize was not part of the awards established by industrialist Alfred Nobel's will; it was later established by Sweden's central bank in Nobel's honor.

The oldest winners of the prizes established by the will were 88 — Doris Lessing for literature and Raymond Davis for physics.

___

12:25 p.m.

Nobel laureate Donna Strickland says her first thought on hearing she'd won the physics prize was "it's crazy."

Speaking by phone shortly after the announcement was made in Stockholm on Tuesday, Strickland said: "You do always wonder if it's real."

The Canadian said she was honored to be one of the small number of female winners of the physics Nobel so far.

"Obviously we need to celebrate women physicists, because we're out there," she said.

Strickland added that "hopefully in time it'll start to move forward at a faster rate, maybe."

___

12:15 p.m.

The awarding of the Nobel Prize in physics to Donna Strickland of Canada has ended a drought for women winning any of the prestigious prizes.

Strickland is the first woman to be named a Nobel laureate since 2015. She is also only the third to have won the physics prize — the first was Marie Curie in 1903.

Strickland was named on Tuesday along with scientists from the United States and France for their work with lasers.

___

11:45 a.m.

Three scientists from the United States, France and Canada have been awarded the Nobel Prize in physics for advances in laser physics.

The Swedish Royal Academy of Sciences on Tuesday awarded half the 9-million-kronor ($1.01 million) prize to Arthur Ashkin of the United States and the other half will be shared by Gerard Mourou of France and Canada's Donna Strickland.

The academy says Ashkin developed "optical tweezers" that can grab tiny particles such as viruses without damaging them.

Strickland and Mourou helped develop short and intense laser pulses that have broad industrial and medical applications.

___

7:15 a.m.

The Nobel Prize for physics honors researchers for discoveries in phenomena as enormous as The Big Bang and as tiny as single particles of light.

This year's award will be announced Tuesday.

The 9-million-kronor ($1.01 million) prize, which can be shared by as many as three people, is decided by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Last year's physics prize went to three Americans who used abstruse theory and ingenious equipment design to detect the faint ripples in the universe called gravitational waves.

On Monday, American James Allison and Japan's Tasuku Honjo won the Nobel medicine prize for groundbreaking work in fighting cancer with the body's own immune system.

The Nobel chemistry prize comes Wednesday, followed by the peace prize on Friday. The economics prize, which is not technically a Nobel, will be announced Oct. 8.