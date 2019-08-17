Thailand's lost baby dugong dies of shock, ingesting plastic

BANGKOK (AP) — An 8-month-old dugong nurtured by marine experts after it was found lost near a beach in southern Thailand has died of what biologists believe was a combination of shock and ingesting plastic waste.

The female dugong — a large ocean mammal — was named "Marium" and became a hit in Thailand after images of biologists embracing and feeding her with milk and sea grass spread across social media.

Veterinarians and volunteers set out each day in canoes to feed Marium for up to 15 times a day while also giving her health checks.

Last week, she was found bruised after being chased and supposedly attacked by a male dugong during the mating season.

An autopsy also showed a big amount of plastic waste in her intestine.