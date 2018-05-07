This Sunday, May 6, 2018, image from a research camera mounted in the observation tower at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, shows the summit of the Kilauea volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii. The camera is looking south southeast towards the active vent in Halemaʻumaʻu, 1.9 km (1.2 miles) from the webcam. For scale, the crater wall of Halemaʻumaʻu behind the eruptive vent is about 85-meters (about 280-feet) high. Lava shooting out of openings in the ground have already destroyed nearly half a dozen homes while some 1,700 people who evacuated the area face the possibility of not being able to return for a long time. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
This Sunday, May 6, 2018, image from a research camera mounted in the observation tower at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, shows the summit of the Kilauea volcano on ... more
In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 photo, a new fissure erupts in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano has destroyed homes and forced the evacuations of more than a thousand people. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 photo, a new fissure erupts in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano has destroyed homes and forced the evacuations of more than a thousand people. ... more
This photo provided by Shane Turpin shows results of the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The eruption sent molten lava through forests and bubbling up from paved streets and forced the evacuation of about 1,500 people who were still out of their homes Friday after Thursday's eruption. (Shane Turpin via AP) less
Photo: Shane Turpin, AP
This photo provided by Shane Turpin shows results of the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The eruption sent molten lava through forests and bubbling up from paved ... more
This photo provided by Shane Turpin shows results of the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The eruption sent molten lava through forests and bubbling up from paved streets and forced the evacuation of about 1,500 people who were still out of their homes Friday after Thursday's eruption. (Shane Turpin via AP) less
Photo: Shane Turpin, AP
This photo provided by Shane Turpin shows results of the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The eruption sent molten lava through forests and bubbling up from paved ... more
This photo provided by Shane Turpin shows a cracked road after the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The Kilauea volcano sent more lava into Hawaii communities Friday, a day after forcing nearly 1,500 people to flee from their mountainside homes, and authorities detected high levels of sulfur gas that could threaten the elderly and people with breathing problems. (Shane Turpin/seeLava.com via AP) less
Photo: Shane Turpin, AP
This photo provided by Shane Turpin shows a cracked road after the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The Kilauea volcano sent more lava into Hawaii communities Friday, a ... more
This photo provided by Hawaii Electric Light shows lava flowing over Mohala Street in the Leilani Estates area near Pahoa on the Big Island of Hawaii Friday, May 4, 2018. Nearly 1,500 people have fled from their homes after Hawaii's Kilauea volcano sent molten lava chewing through forests and bubbling up on paved streets in an eruption that one resident described as "a curtain of fire." (Hawaii Electric Light via AP) less
Photo: AP
This photo provided by Hawaii Electric Light shows lava flowing over Mohala Street in the Leilani Estates area near Pahoa on the Big Island of Hawaii Friday, May 4, 2018. Nearly 1,500 people have fled from ... more
In this photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, red ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano after a magnitude-5.0 earthquake struck the Big Island, Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The temblor Thursday is the latest and largest in a series of hundreds of small earthquakes to shake the island's active volcano since the Puu Oo vent crater floor collapsed and caused magma to rush into new underground chambers on Monday. Scientists say a new eruption in the region is possible. (Kevan Kamibayashi/U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: Kevan Kamibayashi / U.S. Geological Survey
In this photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, red ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano after a magnitude-5.0 earthquake struck the Big Island, Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii ... more
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo crater on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano, Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in a residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby homes. Hawaii County said steam and lava poured out of a crack in Leilani Estates, which is near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island. (U.S. Geolgogical Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo crater on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano, Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano ... more
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, lava is shown burning in Leilani Estates subdivision near the town of Pahoa on Hawaii's Big Island Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in the residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby residents. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, lava is shown burning in Leilani Estates subdivision near the town of Pahoa on Hawaii's Big Island Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. ... more
This photo provided by Shane Turpin shows results of the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The eruption sent molten lava through forests and bubbling up from paved streets and forced the evacuation of about 1,500 people who were still out of their homes Friday after Thursday's eruption. (Shane Turpin/seeLava.com via AP) less
Photo: Shane Turpin/AP
This photo provided by Shane Turpin shows results of the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The eruption sent molten lava through forests and bubbling up from paved ... more
This photo provided by Shane Turpin shows results of the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The eruption sent molten lava through forests and bubbling up from paved streets and forced the evacuation of about 1,500 people who were still out of their homes Friday after Thursday's eruption. (Shane Turpin/seeLava.com via AP) less
Photo: Shane Turpin/AP
This photo provided by Shane Turpin shows results of the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The eruption sent molten lava through forests and bubbling up from paved ... more
This May 1, 2018, photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a small lava flow (lighter in color) and spatter that erupted from a section of the crack on the west flank of Puu Oo vent of Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii's Big Island. Dozens of earthquakes are rattling Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano as magma flows into a new area east of the Puu Oo vent. Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the increased activity Wednesday, May 2, 2018, is associated with the collapse of the crater floor at the Puu Oo vent. (U.S. Gelological Survey via AP) less
Photo: Uncredited/AP
This May 1, 2018, photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a small lava flow (lighter in color) and spatter that erupted from a section of the crack on the west flank of Puu Oo vent of Kilauea Volcano ... more
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, ash plume rises above the Puu Oo crater, on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Nearly 1,500 residents were ordered to evacuate from their volcano-side homes after Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupted, sending molten lava to chew its way through forest land and bubble up on paved streets. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, ash plume rises above the Puu Oo crater, on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Nearly 1,500 residents were ... more
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano after a magnitude 5.0 earthquake, Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in a residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby homes. Hawaii County said steam and lava poured out of a crack in Leilani Estates, which is near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano after a magnitude 5.0 earthquake, Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National ... more
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, lava is shown burning in Leilani Estates subdivision near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Thursday, May 3, 2018. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in the residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby residents. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, lava is shown burning in Leilani Estates subdivision near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Thursday, May 3, 2018. Hawaii's ... more
This photo provided by Shane Turpin shows a cracked road after the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The Kilauea volcano sent more lava into Hawaii communities Friday, a day after forcing nearly 1,500 people to flee from their mountainside homes, and authorities detected high levels of sulfur gas that could threaten the elderly and people with breathing problems. (Shane Turpin/seeLava.com via AP) less
Photo: Shane Turpin/AP
This photo provided by Shane Turpin shows a cracked road after the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The Kilauea volcano sent more lava into Hawaii communities Friday, a ... more
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in a residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby homes. Hawaii County said steam and lava poured out of a crack in Leilani Estates, which is near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted ... more
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, ash plume rises above the Puu Oo vent, on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Nearly 1,500 residents were ordered to evacuate from their volcano-side homes after Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupted, sending molten lava to chew its way through forest land and bubble up on paved streets. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, ash plume rises above the Puu Oo vent, on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Nearly 1,500 residents were ordered ... more
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, lava is shown burning in Leilani Estates subdivision near the town of Pahoa on Hawaii's Big Island Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in the residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby residents. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, lava is shown burning in Leilani Estates subdivision near the town of Pahoa on Hawaii's Big Island Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. ... more
A driver makes a U-turn as the road was blocked by authorities after Hawaii County ordered evacuations for all of Leilani Estates, near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island, Hawaii, Thursday, May 3, 2018, following eruption of Kilauea volcano. (KHON via AP) less
Photo: AP
A driver makes a U-turn as the road was blocked by authorities after Hawaii County ordered evacuations for all of Leilani Estates, near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island, Hawaii, Thursday, May 3, 2018, ... more
This May 1, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the eruption at the summit of Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii's Big Island. Dozens of earthquakes are rattling Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano as magma flows into a new area east of the Puu Oo vent. Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the increased activity Wednesday, May 2, 2018, is associated with the collapse of the crater floor at the Puu Oo vent. (U.S. Gelological Survey via AP) less
Photo: Uncredited/AP
This May 1, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the eruption at the summit of Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii's Big Island. Dozens of earthquakes are rattling ... more
This April 30, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows shows a layer of red ash on top of an active lava flow with surface breakouts in Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii's Big Island. Dozens of earthquakes are rattling Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano as magma flows into a new area east of the Puu Oo vent. Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the increased activity Wednesday, May 2, 2018, is associated with the collapse of the crater floor at the Puu Oo vent. (U.S. Gelological Survey via AP) less
Photo: Uncredited/AP
This April 30, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows shows a layer of red ash on top of an active lava flow with surface breakouts in Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on ... more
A woman tries to talk to a national guardsmen to gain entry to the Leilani Estates, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation forced many residents to flee their homes due to a nearby lava eruption. Due to unsafe conditions in the area, authorities were not allowing residents back to their homes. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) less
Photo: Marco Garcia/AP
A woman tries to talk to a national guardsmen to gain entry to the Leilani Estates, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation forced many residents to flee their homes due to a nearby lava ... more
National guardsmen stand across from the entrance to Leilani Estates, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation for the area as declared by the state. Due to unsafe conditions in the area from the recent lava eruption, residents who evacuated could not return to their homes Friday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) less
Photo: Marco Garcia/AP
National guardsmen stand across from the entrance to Leilani Estates, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation for the area as declared by the state. Due to unsafe conditions in the area ... more
National guardsmen and police stand at the entrance to Leilani Estates, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation for the area as declared by the state. Due to unsafe conditions in the area from the recent lava eruption, residents who evacuated could not return to their homes Friday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) less
Photo: Marco Garcia/AP
National guardsmen and police stand at the entrance to Leilani Estates, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation for the area as declared by the state. Due to unsafe conditions in the area ... more
Authorities stationed at an entrance to the Leilani Estates refuse entrance to a resident, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation for the area as declared by the state. Due to unsafe conditions in the area from the recent lava eruption, residents who evacuated could not return to their homes Friday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) less
Photo: Marco Garcia/AP
Authorities stationed at an entrance to the Leilani Estates refuse entrance to a resident, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation for the area as declared by the state. Due to unsafe ... more
After a mandatory evacuation due to a lava eruption yesterday, Leilani Estates residents line up on the road leading to the area, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Due to unsafe conditions in the area, authorities were not allowing residents back to their homes, Friday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) less
Photo: Marco Garcia/AP
After a mandatory evacuation due to a lava eruption yesterday, Leilani Estates residents line up on the road leading to the area, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Due to unsafe conditions in the area, ... more
Hawaii Fire Department battalion chief Darwin Okinaka points to a map where recent volcanic eruptions have occurred on Friday, May 4, 2018, at Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii. Civil defense has set up a command center at the entrance to the subdivision, and authorities have ordered a mandatory evacuation. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) less
Photo: Marco Garcia/AP
Hawaii Fire Department battalion chief Darwin Okinaka points to a map where recent volcanic eruptions have occurred on Friday, May 4, 2018, at Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii. Civil defense has set up a ... more
A person carrying bedding enters the Pahoa Regional Center, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. The center has become an evacuation shelter with nearby residents staying there because of recent volcanic activity in the area. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) less
Photo: Marco Garcia/AP
A person carrying bedding enters the Pahoa Regional Center, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. The center has become an evacuation shelter with nearby residents staying there because of recent volcanic ... more
The Hawaii civil defense command center sits at the entrance to Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii, Friday, May 4, 2018. A volcanic eruption is taking place in the subdivision and authorities have ordered a mandatory evacuation. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) less
Photo: Marco Garcia/AP
The Hawaii civil defense command center sits at the entrance to Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii, Friday, May 4, 2018. A volcanic eruption is taking place in the subdivision and authorities have ordered a ... more
Red Cross volunteers sit at the entrance of an evacuation shelter, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Residents at a nearby neighborhood were forced to evacuate their homes due to a lava eruption in the area. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) less
Photo: Marco Garcia/AP
Red Cross volunteers sit at the entrance of an evacuation shelter, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Residents at a nearby neighborhood were forced to evacuate their homes due to a lava eruption in the ... more
Volcano evacuee Stella Calio, a resident of Leilani Estates, watches social media videos of the volcanic eruption that took place just blocks from her home, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Calio, her husband, and two dogs are staying at a shelter a few miles from the lava eruption. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) less
Photo: Marco Garcia/AP
Volcano evacuee Stella Calio, a resident of Leilani Estates, watches social media videos of the volcanic eruption that took place just blocks from her home, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Calio, her ... more
PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — The number of homes destroyed by Hawaii's Kilauea volcano jumped to 26 on Sunday as scientists reported lava spewing more than 200 feet (61 meters) into the air.
In revised figures, Hawaii County officials said another four unspecified structures were covered by lava.
Some of the more than 1,700 people who evacuated prepared for the possibility they may not return for quite some time.
Hawaii officials said the decimated homes were in the Leilani Estates subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano. Officials updated the number of lost homes after an aerial survey of the subdivision.
"That number could change," Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder said. "This is heartbreaking."
Amber Makuakane, 37, a teacher and single mother of two, said her three-bedroom house in Leilani Estates was destroyed by lava.
The dwelling was across from a fissure that opened Friday, when "there was some steam rising from all parts of the yard, but everything looked fine," Makuakane said.
On Saturday, she received alerts from her security system that motion sensors throughout the house had been triggered. She later confirmed that lava had covered her property.
"They don't really understand," she said about her children. "My son keeps asking me, 'Mommy when are we going to go home?'"
Makuakane grew up in the area and lived in her house for nine years. Her parents also live in Leilani Estates.
"The volcano and the lava -- it's always been a part of my life," she said. "It's devastating ... but I've come to terms with it."
Lava has spread around 387,500 square feet (36,000 square meters) surrounding the most active fissure, though the rate of movement is slow. There was no indication when the lave might stop or how far it might spread.
"There's more magma in the system to be erupted. As long as that supply is there, the eruption will continue," U.S. Geological Survey volcanologist Wendy Stovall said.
Traditional Hawaiian beliefs say it depends on Pele, the volcano goddess who is said to reside in Kilauea.
"You have to ask Pele," Steve Clapper said when asked whether he had any idea when he'd return to his Leilani Estates home.
Clapper had to put his ailing 88-year-old mother into a car and leave shortly after hearing an ominous rumbling behind the house. He believes he saw its roof still standing in photos of the area but can't be sure. Still, the California native was sanguine as he assessed his situation.
"What can you do? You have no control over it," Clapper said as he started his day at a nearby evacuation shelter. "Pele's the boss, you know."
Cherie McArthur wondered what would become of her macadamia nut farm in Lanipuna Gardens, another evacuated neighborhood near Leilani Estates. One of the year's first harvests had been planned for this weekend.
"If we lose our farm, we don't know where we're going to go. You lose your income and you lose your home at the same time," said McArthur, who's had the farm for about 20 years. "All you can do is pray and hope and try to get all the information you can."
About 240 people and 90 pets spent Saturday night at shelters, the American Red Cross said.
Officials let some residents return briefly Sunday to fetch pets, medicine and documents.
The number of lava-venting fissures in the neighborhood grew overnight from eight to as many as 10, Stovall said, though some have quieted at various points. Regardless, USGS scientists expect fissures to keep spewing.
The lava could eventually be channeled to one powerful vent while others go dormant, as has happened in some previous Hawaii eruptions, Stovall said.
Kilauea (pronounced kill-ah-WAY'-ah), one of the world's most active volcanoes, has been erupting continuously since 1983. The USGS's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a notice in mid-April that there were signs of pressure building in underground magma, and a new vent could form on the cone or along what's known as the East Rift Zone. Leilani Estates sits along the zone .
The crater floor began to collapse Monday, triggering earthquakes and pushing lava into new underground chambers that carried it toward Leilani Estates and nearby communities. A magnitude-6.9 earthquake — Hawaii's largest in more than 40 years — hit the area Friday.
It set Michael McGuire's car rocking in his driveway, knocking things off his shelves and shattering glass in his cabinets in an area near Leilani Estates.
He hoped to check on his home Sunday. But he realized it was too soon to be sure when, or if, it would be safe from the moving lava.
"I'm somewhat fatalistic: if it happens, it happens," he said. "And I'm enjoying life here, so you know, you put up with a lot of things here. This is one of them."
Noah and Laura Dawn own a retreat center about 3 miles downhill from the most active vents They were clearing out items Sunday and relocating up the coast indefinitely.
"We're just removing all things of value to us and precious things because I have the feeling it could get real - real, real fast," Noah Dawn said.
___
Peltz reported from New York and Yan from Honolulu. Associated Press photographer Marco Garcia and videographer Haven Daley contributed to this report from Pahoa.