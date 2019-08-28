Sharks to saiga, nations up support for endangered wildlife

GENEVA (AP) — From towering giraffes to bottom-feeding sharks and many species in between, endangered species have received new protections under an agreement finalized by most of the world's countries at a conference on saving plants and animals from the ravages of international trade.

The World Wildlife Conference aims to ensure trade doesn't threaten the survival of endangered fauna and flora. It adopted measures about elephants, otters, turtles, saiga antelope and rosewood among other species as its 11-day conference neared its end Wednesday.

The conference occurs every three years and took on added importance this year in the wake of a U.N. report on biodiversity in May warning that extinction looms for over 1 million species of plants and animals.

There are growing concerns that policymakers aren't acting quickly enough to stop it.