Scientists discover different kind of killer whale off Chile

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists say they've found a new type of killer whale off the coast of Chile that looks distinctly different from other orcas.

The whale's signature white eye patch is smaller. Their heads are a bit more rounded than normal killer whales and their dorsal fins are more narrow and pointed.

The scientists think it is a new species and they are waiting for test results to prove it. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration felt confident enough to trumpet the discovery of the long rumored killer whale on Thursday.

For decades, there have been tales from fishermen and tourists, even lots of photos of the whale, but scientists had never seen one of them until January.