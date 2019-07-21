Opponents of Hawaii telescope gather for protest march

HONOLULU (AP) — Hundreds of opponents of a planned telescope on Hawaii's highest peak have gathered for a protest march.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that activists opposed to the Thirty Meter Telescope have gathered in Waikiki for a march scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Hundreds of protesters last week blocked a road to stop construction of the $1.4 billion Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea.

Many Native Hawaiians consider Mauna Kea to be sacred.

Democratic Gov. David Ige has said National Guard units would be used to transport personnel and equipment as well as to enforce road closures on the Big Island.

As about 800 to 1,200 activists gathered Friday, Ige said no more troops would be called in.

Ige stopped short of removing an emergency proclamation he enacted Wednesday.

