'Not a pretty sight': Hurricane Florence has experts worried

Surfers head to the waves, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Virginia Beach, Va., before the arrival of Hurricane Florence.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Experts say Hurricane Florence has all the makings of a monster storm.

That includes an unusual combination of other weather systems that are likely to stall Florence when it hits the Carolinas, allowing it to sit for days and dump huge amounts of rain.

A computer simulation known as the European model predicts some places could get 45 inches of rain. That is the same model that accurately predicted that last year's Hurricane Harvey, which also stalled over land, would drop 60 inches.

Florence's path remains uncertain. It may move a little north into Virginia or a little south into South Carolina. But it's such a large storm that the rain will keep coming down in the region no matter where it wanders.

With the Appalachian Mountains to the west, experts worry there could be flooding and mudslides.