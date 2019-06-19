New study to examine feeding habits of Cape Cod great whites

FILE - In this May, 22, 2019, file photo, a woman walks with her dogs at Newcomb Hollow Beach, where a boogie boarder was bitten by a shark in 2018 and later died of his injuries, in Wellfleet, Mass. Researchers on Cape Cod are launching a new study focused on the hunting and feeding habits of the region's great white sharks following two attacks on humans in 2018, including the state's first fatal one in more than 80 years. less FILE - In this May, 22, 2019, file photo, a woman walks with her dogs at Newcomb Hollow Beach, where a boogie boarder was bitten by a shark in 2018 and later died of his injuries, in Wellfleet, Mass. ... more Photo: Charles Krupa, AP Photo: Charles Krupa, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close New study to examine feeding habits of Cape Cod great whites 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

BOSTON (AP) — Researchers on Cape Cod are launching a new study focused on the hunting and feeding habits of the region's great white sharks following last year's two attacks on humans.

Greg Skomal, a state marine biologist leading the effort, says the hope is to contribute critical information to the ongoing debate over how to keep Cape beachgoers safe.

The new research calls for placing sophisticated tags on sharks to track their swimming speed, depth and body position in the water. Skomal says researchers also hope to determine how many seals great whites are eating and whether that's impacting the seal population.

Local officials have been wrestling for months with how to respond to public concern over last year's attacks, which included the state's first shark-related fatality in more than 80 years.