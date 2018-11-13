Montana hunter recovering after grizzly bear breaks arm

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A Montana elk hunter who was attacked by a grizzly bear is recovering at a hospital.

Anders Broste tells the Daily Inter Lake newspaper Monday that he thinks he surprised the bear Sunday morning.

The 36-year-old who lives north of Columbia Falls says he was trying to get his gun off his shoulder and was backpedaling when he fell. He says the bear "was on me in seconds."

The bear bit Broste's arm, breaking a bone. Fish, Wildlife and Parks investigators tell the Flathead Beacon newspaper that the bear dragged Broste by the ankle for 7 to 8 feet (just over 2 meters) before running away.

A friend hunting with Broste called 911.

Broste says he doesn't blame the bear and plans to keep hunting. The state doesn't plan to take action against the bear.