Mom was Neanderthal: Fossil shows mix of humankind's cousins
Frank Jordans, Associated Press
Photo: Bence Viola, AP
In this 2011 photo provided by Bence Viola of the University of Toronto, researchers excavate a cave for Denisovan fossils in the Altai Krai area of Russia. On Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, scientists reported in the journal Nature that they have found the remains of an ancient female whose mother was a Neanderthal and whose father belonged to another extinct group of human relatives known as Denisovans. (Bence Viola/Department of Anthropology - University of Toronto/Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology via AP) less
This undated photo provided by Bence Viola of the University of Toronto in August 2018 shows the valley above a cave where Denisovan fossils were found in the Altai Krai area of Russia. On Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, scientists reported in the journal Nature that they have found the remains of an ancient female whose mother was a Neanderthal and whose father belonged to another extinct group of human relatives known as Denisovans. (Bence Viola/Department of Anthropology - University of Toronto/Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology via AP) less
BERLIN (AP) — Scientists say they've found the remains of an ancient female whose mother was a Neanderthal and whose father belonged to another extinct group of human relatives known as Denisovans.
Researchers reported Wednesday in Nature that DNA from a bone fragment found in a Siberian cave revealed the first direct offspring from a mix of these two groups.
Past genetic studies have indicated that Neanderthals, Denisovans and members of our own species occasionally mated and had children. This is the first to find an offspring of such a mixing.
Svante Paabo of Germany's Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology says finding a first-generation child among the few remains of ancient human relatives discovered so far was surprising, but could suggest mixing between the two groups was more frequent than previously thought.