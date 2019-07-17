Memories of watching Apollo 11: 'You could hear a pin drop'

This 1983 photo provided by David Waldrup shows him in his Air Force uniform as a captain. The day of the moon landing on July 20, 1969, David was celebrating not only man's first steps on the moon - he was also celebrating his 15th birthday. "I was a child of the space race growing up in the 60's and watching everything we did to put men on the moon. I built models of the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo spacecraft and read everything I could find on the vehicles and men flying them. But I was most excited when, on my 15th birthday, my family gathered around our TV to watch the live broadcast in Dallas, Texas as Neil Armstrong walked on the moon. What a birthday gift for and excited space nut! And then my next feeling was, wow, what are we going to do next? It's literally not just the sky, but outer space is the limit. And I can't wait to be part of it. And I knew at some level, I would be part of it somehow." (U.S. Air Force via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — When Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took their first steps on the moon in 1969, the world was watching.

Live TV coverage made hundreds of millions witnesses to history. They huddled in front of televisions in homes and gathered in auditoriums and schoolrooms as the Apollo 11 astronauts ventured onto another world for the first time.

Even now, 50 years later, that day is still deeply etched in memories of many. The Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum, NASA and others have gathered their stories for this week's golden anniversary.

New Jersey's Frank Schramm was 12 years old and away at camp. He remembers watching it on a small rented TV with the rest of the campers. He says "you could hear a pin drop."