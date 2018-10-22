Japanese Nobel chemistry laureate Shimomura dies at 90

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese-born Marine biologist Osamu Shimomura, who won the Nobel Prize in chemistry, has died. He was 90.

His alma mater Nagasaki University said Monday that Shimomura died Friday of natural causes.

Shimomura and two American scientists shared the 2008 Nobel prize for the discovery and development of a jellyfish protein that contributed to cancer studies.

Shimomura was born in Kyoto in 1928 and studied in Nagasaki, where he survived the Aug. 9, 1945, U.S. atomic bombing.

After earning chemistry degree in 1951, he moved to Princeton University, where he found the protein from 10,000 jellyfish samples on America's West Coast.