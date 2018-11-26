Gene-edited baby claim by Chinese scientist sparks outrage

In this Oct. 10, 2018 photo, He Jiankui speaks during an interview at a laboratory in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province. Chinese scientist He claims he helped make world's first genetically edited babies: twin girls whose DNA he said he altered. He revealed it Monday, Nov. 26, in Hong Kong to one of the organizers of an international conference on gene editing.

HONG KONG (AP) — More than 100 scientists have signed a petition calling for greater oversight on gene editing experiments after a researcher in China claimed he altered the DNA of twin girls born earlier this month.

He Jiankui of Southern University of Science and Technology of China says he did it to try to help the babies resist possible future HIV infection. His claim could not be independently confirmed.

He's school says it would hire experts to investigate, saying the work "seriously violated academic ethics and standards."

A spokesman for He confirmed that he has been on leave from teaching since early this year, but he remains on the faculty and has a lab at the university.

Shenzhen city authorities where He's lab is located has also launched a medical and ethics investigation.