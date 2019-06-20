EU leaders fail to agree on 2050 climate goal

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders have failed to agree unanimously on a decision to make the bloc's economy carbon neutral by 2050.

Ahead of a U.N. meeting on climate change in the fall, the proposal was relegated to a footnote in the final statement of Thursday's meeting of EU leaders in Brussels. That means it is not legally binding.

According to several officials who spoke anonymously as they were not authorized to speak publicly, more than 20 countries including Britain, France and Germany supported the initiative.

They said that up to three countries, including Poland, were reluctant to support the target because of their dependency on coal and other fossil fuels.