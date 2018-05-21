In this photo provided by China's official Xinhua News Agency, a Long March-4C rocket carrying a relay satellite, named Queqiao (Magpie Bridge), is launched from southwest China's Xichang Satellite Launch Center, Monday, May 21, 2018.
China has launched a relay satellite as part of a groundbreaking program to land a probe on the far side of the moon this year. The China National Space Administration said on its website that the satellite lofted into space early Monday aboard a Long March-4C rocket will facilitate communication between controllers on Earth and the Chang'e 4 mission. less
Photo: Cai Yang, AP
The moon as you know it... (NASA/enhanced image)
This image represents the world's first view of Earth taken by a spacecraft from the vicinity of the moon. The photo was transmitted to Earth by the United States Lunar Orbiter I and received at the NASA tracking station at Robledo De Chavela near Madrid, Spain. This crescent of the Earth was photographed in August 1966 when the spacecraft was on its 16th orbit and just about to pass behind the moon. (NASA) less
This iconic view of the rising Earth greeted the Apollo 8 astronauts as they came from behind the moon after entering lunar orbit. The unnamed surface features in the foreground are near the eastern limb of the moon as viewed from Earth. Our planet is some 240,000 miles away in this photograph.
Astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and William Anders had become the first humans to leave Earth orbit, entering lunar orbit on Christmas Eve 1968. In a historic live broadcast that night, the crew took turns reading from the Book of Genesis, closing with a holiday wish from Commander Borman: "We close with good night, good luck, a Merry Christmas, and God bless all of you -- all of you on the good Earth." less
This image shows the moon's south pole, as seen by the 1994 Clementine mission. The possibility of frozen water is one of many reasons NASA is interested in this spot as a potential future landing site. However, many of the craters in this area where frozen water sources are most likely to be found are in constant shadow, which inhibited Clementine's ability to see into these craters. These shadows are the very dark areas at the pole's center. The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission will study this area and search for evidence of frozen water sources. (NASA) less
The spin axis of the Moon is tilted by only 1.54° (compared to Earth's 23.5°), leaving some areas near the poles in permanent shadow while other nearby regions remain sunlit for the majority of the year. One of the primary objectives of LROC is to unambiguously identify these regions.
In a six month (six lunar days) period, the LROC Wide Angle Camera (WAC) collected 1,700 images of the South Pole covering the same area. Each image was map projected and converted to a binary image (if the ground was illuminated that pixel was set to one, and if shadowed zero) to differentiate between sunlit and shadowed regions. All the binary images were then stacked, and then for each pixel it was determined what percentage of the time during six months that spot was illuminated. Presto - an illumination map! The LROC team is making daily (which is about 28 Earth days) and yearly illumination maps for both poles.
Multi-temporal illumination map of the lunar south pole, Shackleton crater (19 km diameter) is in the center, the south pole is located approximately at 9 o'clock on its rim. Mapped area extends from 88°S to 90°S. less
Boulder migration is arrested by a gentle change in slope. Like snowballs rolling down a ski slope, these boulders create clear impressions in the lunar regolith before coming to rest at the base of the slope (the floor of a closed depression in Oceanus Procellarum near Aristarchus crater). We see them lining up where the slope angle changes. less
Appearing highly textured, a mixture of boulders, cobbles, and fine material partly fills a relatively fresh impact crater. (Getty Images)
The floor of the Tycho crater is covered in many places by a chaotic surface of impact melt forms. (NASA)
The location of the previous photo. (Getty Images)
Polygonal fractures on a flow lobe of impact melt splashed out of Tycho crater. (NASA)
This image shows an oblique (angled) view of the summit area of Tycho crater's central peak. The boulder in the background is nearly 400 feet (120 m) wide. The image itself is about 3/4ths of a mile wide. (NASA) less
Boulders clustered on a positive relief bulge in an impact melt deposit on the floor of Anaxagoras crater. (NASA)
Pancake-like mound in Stevinus crater cavity. (NASA)
Low Sun image of a fresh crater in the lunar highlands. Boulders are scattered within and around the 550 m crater. (NASA)
An example of layering exposed in the wall of Bessel crater (21.8°N, 17.9°E). (NASA)
Along the Eddington crater rim is an ~1.5 km dome that may be an ancient volcano with a summit pit crater. (NASA)
Intricate fault patterns enhanced by dawn lighting in Seares crater (Sun is shining from lower right). (NASA)
ROC Wide Angle Camera mosaic of the Moon's north pole; polar stereographic projection. (Arizona State University)
Artist Concept of the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter with Apollo mission imagery in the background. (NASA)
Artist Concept of the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter with an image of Earth in the background. (NASA)
This map shows the locations of many spacecraft that have landed on the moon. Green triangles represent Apollo missions. Yellow are NASA Surveyor missions, and red are Russian Luna spacecraft. One of the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter's missions is to search for potential landing sites for future manned missions to the moon. (National Space Science Data Center, NASA) less
BEIJING (AP) — China launched a relay satellite on Monday as part of a groundbreaking program to be the first to land a spacecraft on the far side of the moon later this year.
The satellite, lofted into space aboard a Long March-4C rocket, will facilitate communication between controllers on Earth and the Chang'e 4 mission, the China National Space Administration said on its website.
China hopes to become the first country to soft-land a probe on the moon's far side, also known as the dark side because it faces away from Earth and is comparatively unknown.
The satellite, named Queqiao, or "Magpie Bridge," after an ancient Chinese folk tale, was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan, the Space Administration said.
The launch is a "key step," but the satellite's mission must still overcome challenges including making multiple adjustments to its orbit, "braking" near the moon and using lunar gravity to its advantage, project manager Zhang Lihua was quoted as saying by the official Xinhua News Agency.
According to the administration and website space.com, Queqiao was expected to arrive shortly at the Earth-moon Lagrange point 2, a gravitationally stable spot located 64,000 kilometers (40,000 miles) beyond the far side of the moon.
Without such a communications relay link, spacecraft on the far side would have to "send their signals through the moon's rocky bulk," space.com said.
China previously landed its Jade Rabbit rover on the moon and plans to land its Chang'e 5 probe there next year and have it return to Earth with samples — the first time that has been done since 1976.
China conducted its first crewed space mission in 2003, making it only the third country after Russia and the U.S. to do so and has put a pair of space stations into orbit.
Upcoming missions include the launch of the 20-ton core module for the still orbiting Tiangong 2 station, along with specialized components for a 60-ton station that is due to come online in 2022 and a Mars rover planned for the mid 2020s.
However, the failure of China's Long March 5 rocket last year was seen as dealing a rare setback to the highly successful space program, delaying some missions and offering rival India a chance to move ahead in the space rankings.