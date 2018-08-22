Women's rights organizations object to Kavanaugh nomination

Lilly Ledbetter, an activist for workplace equality, left, is joined by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, as they address demonstrators opposed to President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, in front of the Supreme Court, in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chants of support for equal pay echoed outside the Supreme Court as several women's rights organizations spoke out against Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the high court.

The advocacy groups joined forces Wednesday with equal-pay activist Lilly Ledbetter and Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Kirsten Gillibrand to denounce Kavanaugh's nomination, arguing that his record on women's issues is unsatisfactory.

Blumenthal also criticized Kavanaugh's nomination by President Donald Trump in light of the criminal case against former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, saying the high court would forever be stained if Kavanaugh were confirmed. In pleading guilty to campaign finance charges, Cohen said he acted on Trump's behest when he arranged hush money for two women who allege sexual encounters with the president.

Kavanaugh's nomination hearing is set for Sept. 4.