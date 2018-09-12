  • FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, Republican Senate candidate Leah Vukmir, standing, asks a question of Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin during a luncheon in Madison, Wis. Vukmir faces Baldwin in one of the most expensive Senate races in the country. Photo: Scott Bauer, AP / Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican trying to knock off Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin is used to being the underdog.

Leah Vukmir wasn't given much of a chance in last month's primary before she beat a better-funded opponent. The victory echoed the success she had winning elections when she was breaking into the Wisconsin Legislature.

Now Vukmir has to do it again. This time she faces a Democratic opponent with more money in a year setting up to favor Democrats.

Vukmir is tying herself closely to President Donald Trump and to Republican Gov. Scott Walker. She's been a reliable ally for Walker as he pursued a conservative overhaul of Wisconsin.