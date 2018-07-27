White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event





Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 President Donald Trump meets with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. President Donald Trump meets with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 2 of 2 CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden statement with the European Union Commission president because officials found her earlier questions "inappropriate." less CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald ... more Photo: Alex Brandon, AP White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is defending its decision to bar a CNN correspondent from attending an open press event but contended it had nothing to do with the questions she asked.

Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said Thursday that Kaitlan Collins was denied access to Trump's Rose Garden event with the European Commission president on Wednesday because of her refusal to leave the Oval Office during a previous availability with the president. She and her employer, CNN, said she was barred because White House officials found her questions "inappropriate," which Gidley disputed.

Gidley said "It had nothing to do with the content of the question." He was talking to reporters aboard Air Force One as President Donald Trump headed back to Washington from Iowa and Illinois.