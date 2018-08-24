US cuts aid to Palestinians by more than $200 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional aides say the Trump administration has decided to cut more than $200 million in bilateral assistance to the Palestinians, following a review of the funding for the West Bank and Gaza.

The aides say the State Department notified Congress of the decision Friday afternoon.

In a notice sent to lawmakers and obtained by The Associated Press, the department says it will redirect the money to "high priority projects elsewhere." It is not giving an exact amount of the funds to be cut, but says it is more than $200 million that was approved in 2017.

The notice says the review was conducted to ensure that the funds are "spent in accordance with U.S. national interests and provide value to the U.S. taxpayer."