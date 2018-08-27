Trump wants a hug from Mexican president. Who knew?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump wants a hug from Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. Who knew?

But that's exactly what Trump said during an unusual public speakerphone conversation with the Mexican leader. First, the White House had to overcome technical difficulties to get him on the line so he and Trump could celebrate Monday's unexpected announcement of a preliminary agreement between their countries on a deal Trump hopes will supersede the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Pena Nieto ended the call by saying he was sending Trump an "affectionate hug."

Trump replied that a hug would be "very nice."

Relations between the leaders have been strained ever since Trump blasted Mexicans as drug dealers and rapists, and insisted Mexico pay for his border wall. Mexico insists it won't pay.