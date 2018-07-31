Trump rallying Florida voters behind DeSantis for governor

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is diving deep into Florida's Republican politics, joining his preferred candidate for governor in a competitive primary.

Trump is holding a rally in Tampa on Tuesday in a show of force for congressman Ron DeSantis, who faces off against state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in the state's Aug. 28 GOP primary.

Another Trump ally, Gov. Rick Scott, is joining the president at an event earlier in the day but steering clear of the Tampa rally as he prepares for the Senate primary. Scott is seeking to defeat Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in a high-profile Senate race.

Trump has played a role in several Republican primaries, helping candidates in Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina in recent weeks with endorsements that underscore his influence within the GOP.