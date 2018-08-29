Trump marks award of $91 million in anti-drug grants

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is marking the awarding of $91 million in grants to community anti-drug coalitions with a roundtable discussion on the dangers of youth substance abuse.

Trump is listening intently as attendees share their stories and is calling the programs a "proven success."

He's also talking about his brother's struggles with alcohol addiction and the impact it had on his family.

The White House says all 50 states will benefit from the grants from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy that aim to "strengthen the infrastructure among local partners to create and sustain a reduction in local youth substance abuse."

Among those attending the discussion at the White House are six state-based anti-drug coalitions and the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America.